Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $211,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,843. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.93. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

