Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,815,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,555,319 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Kenvue worth $448,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,218,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,698,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

