Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,132,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

GDXJ stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. 3,591,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,611. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

