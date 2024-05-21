Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,575,000.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. 32,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,677. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.
About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
