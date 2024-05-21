Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $408,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VO stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.47. The company had a trading volume of 270,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,996. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.