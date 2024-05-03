Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,285 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

TFC opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

