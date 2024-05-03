Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420,910 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $43.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

