U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.69 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.97.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
