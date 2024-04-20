U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.69 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.97.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

