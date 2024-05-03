WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WT. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of WT stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth $223,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

