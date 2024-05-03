TD Cowen Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $176.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.78.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $132.38 on Monday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $102.94 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.99 and a 200 day moving average of $134.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,094 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $42,583,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

