Truist Financial Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $796.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $793.00 to $796.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $664.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $683.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.45. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.52 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

