Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells $372,000.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,407,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $193,965.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $211.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.52 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,440 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,817 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $314,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 16.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 3,573 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

