Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 52,401 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77.
Sprinklr Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.