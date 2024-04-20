Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 52,401 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Read Our Latest Report on CXM

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.