The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Raised to $165.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on THG. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. 4,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,495,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

