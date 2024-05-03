Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Amarin Trading Down 0.2 %

AMRN stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 202,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,902. Amarin has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $376.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

