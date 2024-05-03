New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 639,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after acquiring an additional 484,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,297,000 after buying an additional 477,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after buying an additional 337,105 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $155.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

