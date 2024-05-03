Concord Wealth Partners Has $85,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,950,000 after purchasing an additional 470,592 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $26,591,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 214,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 237.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

