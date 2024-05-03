American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. 304,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Further Reading

