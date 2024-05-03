Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,348,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,478,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.19 billion, a PE ratio of 214.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.93 and its 200 day moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

