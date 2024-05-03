ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ANSYS Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $7.02 on Friday, hitting $321.55. 92,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,943. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.00 and a 200-day moving average of $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

