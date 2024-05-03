Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.3 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $762.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $952.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.32 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

