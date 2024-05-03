Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WD

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.07. 6,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $179,523.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,978.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,255. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.5% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.