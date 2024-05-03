Summit Financial LLC Sells 270 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in American Electric Power by 91.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

