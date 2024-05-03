Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s current price.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.28.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.34. The stock had a trading volume of 46,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,191. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

