First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $77,388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $14.27 on Friday, hitting $350.51. 186,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,512. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $356.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.