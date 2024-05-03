First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,203,000. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of AON by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,137,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,959. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

