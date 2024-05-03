Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 11,532 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRST. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 5,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,121. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $255.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $42,408.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $953,049.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $91,631 in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

