Summit Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

