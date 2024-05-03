Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 121.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.12. 7,331,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,034,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

