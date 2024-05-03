Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,939 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 148,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,892. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $37.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

