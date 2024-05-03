DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000-9.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.50.

DVA traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.20. 871,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $145.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

