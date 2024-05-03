Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Sells $97,040.00 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $547,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.85. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 19.5% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.0% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 490,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 38.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

