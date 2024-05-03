Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 603 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after buying an additional 37,056 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

