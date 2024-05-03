Brokers Offer Predictions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.22 billion, a PE ratio of 214.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

