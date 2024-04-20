Head-To-Head Contrast: American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII) versus Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR)

American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII – Get Free Report) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) are both consumer goods companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Heritage International and Ispire Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Heritage International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Heritage International and Ispire Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology -7.14% -32.56% -9.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Heritage International and Ispire Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A Ispire Technology $115.61 million 2.70 -$6.10 million ($0.19) -29.16

American Heritage International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ispire Technology. Ispire Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Heritage International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Heritage International beats Ispire Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Heritage International

American Heritage International Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells premium disposable electronic cigarettes under the American Heritage and America's Original E-Cig brand names. The company was formerly known as Cumberland Hills Ltd. and changed its name to American Heritage International Inc. in August 2013. American Heritage International Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

