Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FHI

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $32,751.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 74.9% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 83.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.