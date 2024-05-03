DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 6.0 %

PFE opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

