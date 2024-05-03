Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,097 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,775,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,619,352. The company has a market cap of $291.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

