Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.98. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

