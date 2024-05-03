MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 181.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

