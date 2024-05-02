LGT Group Foundation Sells 2,613 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.83. 952,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,286,396. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.35 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.00.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,917 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,203. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

