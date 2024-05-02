Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

