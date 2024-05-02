Savant Capital LLC Buys 202 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $461.73 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.11 and a 200-day moving average of $445.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

