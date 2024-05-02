Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.42. 2,795,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,688,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

