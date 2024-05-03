Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

