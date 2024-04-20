Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target at $18.64

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

XPEV stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. XPeng has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 33.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

