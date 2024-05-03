Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after buying an additional 668,986 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,619,000 after purchasing an additional 260,154 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 60.9% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,538,000 after purchasing an additional 524,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

