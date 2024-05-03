EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Insider Buys £738.40 in Stock

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider David Robert Pirouet purchased 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £738.40 ($927.52).

David Robert Pirouet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, David Robert Pirouet purchased 2,895 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,284.60 ($5,381.99).

On Tuesday, February 13th, David Robert Pirouet purchased 4,615 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £160 ($200.98) per share, for a total transaction of £738,400 ($927,521.67).

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of LON ESO opened at GBX 174 ($2.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £49.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17,800.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. EPE Special Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 143.17 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 183 ($2.30). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.93.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

