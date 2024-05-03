Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RWS Stock Performance

RWS opened at GBX 173 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £637.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,471.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 157.20 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 284.40 ($3.57). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 191.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 220.46.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

