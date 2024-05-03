StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.30.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,117,769.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,964.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240,759.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,117,769.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,964.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,633 shares of company stock worth $4,317,277. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

